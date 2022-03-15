P-plater caught 57km/h above the speed limit

A 17-YEAR-OLD P-plater was caught yesterday (March 14) on the Barton Highway travelling at 137km/h in an 80km/h zone.

About 3.20pm officers in an unmarked vehicle detected the driver, and issued him with an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

The driver was fined $1841 and will lose six demerit points.

Superintendent Corey Heldon said this driver’s behaviour was particularly disturbing, given their lack of experience behind the wheel.

“This driver has only had their licence a matter of months and has decided to treat the Barton Highway as a racetrack.

“There’s never any excuse to speed, and this inexperienced driver doing so on one of Canberra’s busiest roads was putting lives at risk with no margin for error.”