P-plater caught driving at 162 km/h

A 19-YEAR-OLD P-Plater was caught driving at 162 km/h in an 80 km/h zone while also over the legal alcohol limit on Friday night (July 8).
The 19-year-old from Phillip was caught travelling more than double the speed limit on Yarra Glen in Curtin.
He was taken to Woden Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.057. He also had failed to display his P plates.
His actions mean he will lose his licence and will need to attend court on a range of driving offences.
In a separate incident on Saturday night, police also caught a disqualified driver who recorded a blood alcohol reading four times the legal limit.
Police officers sighted the man’s Jeep station wagon at about 4.30pm swerving on the Tuggeranong Parkway at Yarralumla.
The 35-year-old Chifley man who had already been disqualified from holding a driver’s licence,. He was taken to City Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.226.
He was arrested and charged with drive motor vehicle with alcohol in breath (repeat offender) and drive while disqualified (repeat offender).
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply