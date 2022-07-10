P-plater caught driving at 162 km/h

A 19-YEAR-OLD P-Plater was caught driving at 162 km/h in an 80 km/h zone while also over the legal alcohol limit on Friday night (July 8).

The 19-year-old from Phillip was caught travelling more than double the speed limit on Yarra Glen in Curtin.

He was taken to Woden Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.057. He also had failed to display his P plates.

His actions mean he will lose his licence and will need to attend court on a range of driving offences.

In a separate incident on Saturday night, police also caught a disqualified driver who recorded a blood alcohol reading four times the legal limit.

Police officers sighted the man’s Jeep station wagon at about 4.30pm swerving on the Tuggeranong Parkway at Yarralumla.

The 35-year-old Chifley man who had already been disqualified from holding a driver’s licence,. He was taken to City Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.226.

He was arrested and charged with drive motor vehicle with alcohol in breath (repeat offender) and drive while disqualified (repeat offender).