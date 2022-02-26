Paralympics star has a personal story to share

GOLD medallist Paralympian Vanessa Low is the guest speaker at a Rotary breakfast celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8.

Vanessa will share a personal story of persistence, resilience and achievement through adversity, a story inspired by a devastating accident just before her 16th birthday.

Chair of the Canberra Rotary International Women’s Day Breakfast committee and president of the Rotary Club of Canberra, Sandra Turner, says the inaugural event will provide an opportunity for women and men to come together and recognise women’s achievements.

“Many countries, including Australia, still see women experiencing bias in both the workplace and their personal lives\,” she says.

“Rotary and many other organisations have shown that we can break that bias towards a more equal future for all.

“As a service organisation, Rotary supports a number of initiatives both locally and globally and many of these initiatives are led by women, but there is still a long way to go.

“We are inviting members of the community to join us at this event to hear Vanessa’s story and share some time with like-minded people. Hopefully, it will provide an opportunity to open discussion as to what else we can all do towards a more equal world.”

It’s at the Royal Canberra Golf Club, from 7am, Tuesday, March 8. Book here before February 28.

MEANWHILE, the Australian Indigenous Doctors’ Association is also hosting an International Women’s Day Breakfast, at the National Arboretum on Tuesday, March 8.

Themed “Challenging the Future”, the breakfast aims to explore how the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in leadership roles can be increased, discuss learnings from the pandemic and how the government can be influenced to raise the age of criminal responsibility.

The panel will feature: Pat Anderson AO, Rachelle Towart OAM, Associate Professor Lisa Whop, Dr Ngaree Blow and ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

Book for AIDA International Women’s Day Breakfast here.