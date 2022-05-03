Parking plans ‘death blow’ to Braddon businesses

BRADDON’S United Retailers & Traders (BURT) has warned a Greens’ proposal to end on-street parking in Braddon would be a “death blow” to business.

The concerns come in response to a recently released discussion paper by ACT Greens MLA Jo Clay outlining strategies to increase active travel in Canberra.

The paper says that on-street parking on both sides of Mort Street and Lonsdale Street leaves no room for an active travel shared path.

“On-street parking takes up a lot of space in busy city centres and cannot ever provide enough parking for a growing population. It often represents the worst of both worlds – loss of space for little real gain,” reads the paper.

“Active and public transport will be more attractive if we provide dedicated routes that do not require people to compete with cars on roads.”

While BURT spokesperson Kel Watt says the traders group supports more cycleways and better paths, he says the proposal to end on-street parking in the suburb would “cripple business”.

“Without convenient parking, customers will head elsewhere and desert our boutique, small businesses for large franchises in the malls with multi-storey parking,” says Mr Watt.

“Surveys and feedback from businesses, customers and residents show very strong support for better parking, not its removal.

“While Jo Clay’s ideas are not opposed or out of hand, their introduction will fail if infrastructure, policies and supportive mechanisms aren’t in place.”

Mr Watt says it’s one among many recent examples of a lack of communication from the government when it comes to decisions that would impact business in the suburb.

The traders are pleading for more certainty and communication after covid lockdowns caused 21 businesses in the area to close in the space of 14 months.

Mr Watt says they are still in the dark about street upgrades promised by Chief Minister Andrew Barr two years ago that were supposed to be completed by now but are yet to start.

“We had the government come out and Andrew Barr standing right here announced pedestrian-friendly upgrades to Lonsdale and Mort Streets,” says Mr Watt.

“That was designed to be part of a post-covid economic recovery, create a few jobs and make Braddon more attractive to get people to come out and it was supposed to be underway by early 2022.

“I don’t know when ‘early’ finishes, but in mid April we must be getting very close. There’s been no signs, no plans, there hasn’t been a guy in a hard hat here.

“What we’re worried about is if there’s no liaison with businesses when these new upgrades start it could be a de facto third shut down for some.”

Mr Watt says businesses are also on edge after the government announced strict covid restrictions could be reimposed in the ACT at any time.

He says that if some businesses had to close their doors again without some form of prior notification it’d be “the final nail in the coffin”.

“If you have a snap lockdown at any time, how do you engage staff? How do you prepare rosters? What sort of stock do you get in?” he asks.

“When the last snap shutdown happened, the florist in Braddon had $30,000 worth of flowers. They weren’t allowed to re-enter the workplace so that just rotted.

“We were given assurances by the minister, by the health department and by the business directorate that if any restrictions were going to be reimposed they would be done in consultation.

“We were given hand-on-heart promises we’d know well in advance and if there were restrictions, we were promised there’d be support packages ready to roll out and, despite those assurances, none of those things happened last time.”

Mr Watt believes the breakdown in communication between government and business is killing off Canberra’s “entrepreneurial” spirit, with workers leaving the private sector in favour of “pandemic-proof” employment.

“Everyone that opens up a business is showing spirit, chasing those dreams of opening a business,” he says.

“But now there are workers who are leaving their industries and saying: ‘I am better off being a public servant with superannuation, job certainty and all the rest of it rather than pursuing a private sector job.’

“It is galling to watch daily press conferences with announcements about decisions made by people with job security, high salaries and no small-business experience.

“The missteps, impractical and onerous regulations are a direct result of this knowledge gap, regardless of any good intentions.”

While Mr Watt says BURT understands restrictions are necessary and that Braddon businesses are ultimately open to new ideas, he says the lack of consultation is what has workers worried for the future and wanting to raise their voice.

“Our message is short and simple. If you’re an MLA making decisions and statements that impact businesses and jobs, include us in your conversations and planning,” he says.