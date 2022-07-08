Pick lemons before the frosts

“There are going to be some heavy frosts coming up, so pick as many lemons so the frost doesn’t burn the skin and spoil them,” says gardening columnist JACKIE WARBURTON.

CITRUS fruits such as lemons are ready for picking when they are bright yellow or green/yellow. While they continue to ripen after being picked, they must be riper than not.

A lemon tree producing only green lemons will need more sunlight to ripen them. It will have to be moved to a warmer spot.

There are going to be some heavy frosts coming up, so pick as many lemons so the frost doesn’t burn the skin and spoil them.

The more lemons picked, the more flowers and fruit the tree will produce next season.

Grapefruit are ripening and cumquats are fruiting well right now and with the extra rain we’ve had, cumquats can be an ornamental evergreen shrub in the garden as well.

Try not to overwater citrus in the winter as it doesn’t like wet feet and it may prove fatal.

A glut of lemons can be used in a variety of ways; I like to have preserved lemons in a jar for adding to soups, stews and Mediterranean dishes.

Preserving any variety will work. Pip and quarter as many lemons as can be squeezed into a jar and top up with a good tablespoon of salt and lemon juice.

Rotate jars for about four days or when the salt is starting to dissolve and leave for a minimum of three weeks in the fridge, when it will be ready for use. Preserved lemons will store for up to six months.

THE next two months will be cold and some soils in heavy shade will not thaw out during the day. So it’s important not to dig frosted soil. Wait until it has defrosted and is not so wet.

FERTILISING plants at this time of year is useless. With the soil temperature below 10 degrees, the plants can’t take up nutrients. A light foliar feed of seaweed solution would be beneficial for the soil and plants and only watering in the mornings to allow the foliage to dry before the cold weather sets in the evening.

WINTER is a good time to take hardwood cuttings of deciduous plants and woody trees that have lost their leaves. That is, plants such as Wisteria, grapevines and figs.

Hardwood cuttings are brown stems cut into sections about 15-30 centimetres long. Cut the top above to a node and cut the bottom close to the bottom node. The stem should have at least 4-6 nodes in total.

Dip the cuttings in hormone gel, honey or even Vegemite. Bundle a bunch of cuttings and place in a smallish pot with potting media. Use specific propagating media, worm castings or seed raising mix that doesn’t have any fertiliser in the mix.

Once potted they don’t need a lot of care, just a sheltered spot in the garden away from direct sunlight. Some cuttings can strike better with a little warmth underneath and using a heat pad or a simple frame cover of a plastic bag over the pot can help. The strike rate can be a little slow, so keep moist but not wet.

This is a good way of propagating trees that have spectacular autumn foliage, such as smoke trees and Chinese pistachio. Only take cuttings from male trees as they don’t have seed pods when they mature that attract cockatoos and destroy top growth of trees.

CORAL Bells (or heuchera) can be divided now and replanted to make more plants.

Their variety of foliage shapes and colours are endless and provide a ground cover with a difference. They have delicate pink/white flowers in the spring and periodically flower through to summer. Colours range from lime to burgundy and many shades of green as well as variegated.

They like a cool, shaded spot to grow well and are good for hanging baskets, rockeries and shady gardens.

There are more of Jackie Warburton’s gardening columns at citynews.com.au. jackwar@home.netspeed.com.au