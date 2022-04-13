Pocock wants to roll up his sleeves and get to work

DAVID Pocock is fighting the tide of electoral history in his bid to seize a Senate seat from the major parties in the ACT, at the forthcoming federal election.

Historically, the two ACT Senate seats have only ever been held by Liberal and Labor candidates.

But the former Wallabies captain and political novice, who is running an independent Senate ticket, remains optimistic about his chances.

“It’s never been done before,” Pocock says.

“But I think there is a growing frustration with the way things are going politically.”

Pocock, who has lived in Canberra for 10 years, is hoping to elevate the ACT’s relevance by offering voters an alternative to the usual two major parties.

If successful, the 33-year-old will become the ACT’s first independent senator.

While the former rugby union international was unable to identify a defining moment that led to his decision to contest the election, he expressed “frustration” with political discourse in this country in recent times, especially on the issue of climate change.

“Most Australians just want politicians to get on with dealing with the big issues,” says Pocock.

“We need politicians that are not tied to some party line or obsessed with the next Newspoll or the next election, people who can actually represent their communities.

“That’s why I’m running as an independent. I don’t want to have to tow some party line that I don’t believe in.”

Pocock recognises that if successful he will form part of a larger cross bench in the Senate, and hopes to use that as a platform for influencing government policy.

“We are starting to see the ability of independents to actually influence national debate on issues through the Senate; like what Jacqui Lambie has done for Tasmania in cancelling a bunch of debt, and almost single-handedly getting a royal commission into veteran suicide,” Pocock says.

“Then Rex Patrick with his freedom-of-information stuff, and actually holding the government to account. That’s exciting for me as an independent.”

One of three candidates taking on Liberal minister Zed Seselja and Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher, Pocock will fight the election on issues he believes voters will respond to namely; restoring integrity and rebuilding public trust, the rising cost-of-living and action on housing affordability.

Other key focuses for Pocock include fighting for territory rights, more mental health resources, and a bigger slice of the infrastructure pie for the ACT.

“There’s obviously a bunch of things that I think Canberra is missing out on, and if you look at federal infrastructure funding we are not getting our fair share,” says Pocock.

“At the end of the day, making Canberra marginal by having an independent in the Senate will be enough to start to get more of the focus here, because the two major parties have taken us for granted since 1975.

“We need both senators going into bat for Canberra every day and I personally don’t feel like that’s happening.”

The star ACT Brumbies flanker retired in 2020 to concentrate on his conservation efforts, following a 15-year-long rugby career.

Well-known for his environmental activism, Pocock was once arrested after chaining himself to a digger at a coal mine protest.

He is keen to focus on his environmental credentials that will undoubtedly appeal to voters who have concerns about climate change and its impact on the community.

“When it comes to climate change this is an opportunity that Australia cannot afford to miss,” Pocock says.

“Economically, it’s huge and we are currently missing out. We have to be building a better, more resilient economy to create jobs in regional areas that have relied on fossil fuels for so long.”

Zimbabwe-born Pocock moved to Brisbane as a teenager. His upbringing in another country has helped define his political awakening.

“Everyone talks about politics in Zimbabwe because it’s so consequential, and so you grow up knowing it’s an important thing,” says Pocock.

“When I arrived in Australia and saw how democracy worked I was really grateful to be able to live here, and when you love somewhere you want to contribute to making it better.”

Capped 83 times by his country, Pocock believes the hard work, discipline and team building he honed as a professional sportsman will be put to good use in politics.

“Leading sports teams you realise that you often have to make decisions that are good for the team rather than what you would like to see happen,” says Pocock.

“That transfers really well to representing people. It’s about rolling up your sleeves and getting to work.”