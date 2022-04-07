Police arrest shoplifter in possession of home-made gun

A WESTON woman, aged 33, was arrested yesterday (April 6) after an investigation into several shoplifting incidents at a Mawson supermarket.

Police allege that on five occasions, between October 26 and November 11, 2021, the woman left the supermarket with fully-loaded trolleys, without paying for all the goods in them.

Yesterday, a search warrant was executed on the woman’s residence in Weston where police located evidence that will allegedly link the crimes to her.

Police also located other property suspected of being stolen, a home-made firearm, ammunition, and a substance police believe to be methylamphetamine.

Police will allege the woman committed the thefts with co-offenders.

She has been charged with five counts of theft, unlawful possession of stolen property, possession of ammunition, unauthorised possession of a firearm, and possessing a drug of dependence.

She will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.