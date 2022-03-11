Police catch Watson car thieves

A 30-YEAR-OLD Watson man and his 27-year-old sister have been charged with vehicle theft after police caught them in an allegedly stolen Nissan yesterday (March 10).

Police allege the man stole the Nissan X-Trail from a residence in Bonner at about 3am , however the vehicle was fitted with a GPS tracking system.

Using the tracking system, police were able to locate the car in Turner where they attempted a traffic stop, however the driver evaded police by driving in a dangerous and erratic manner.

Later, at 10.29am, GPS information indicated the vehicle had stopped in Kaleen near the Barton Highway and after deploying a Police tracking dog, were able to locate the duo nearby.

The individuals had a quantity of stolen property, drug paraphernalia, knives and a number of keys to other vehicles, believed to be stolen.

The couple were taken into custody where the man returned a positive result to an oral fluid analysis drug test.

The man was also out on bail for a number of serious charges including, aggravated burglary, driving a motor vehicle without consent, minor theft and the destruction of property.

The duo will be charged with a number of offences including Breach of Bail conditions, un-licenced driver, drive with a prescribed drug, aggravated furious/reckless/dangerous driving, fail to stop for police, possess knives without excuse, possession of stolen property, drive ride in vehicle without consent.

The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.