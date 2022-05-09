Police crackdown on road worthiness

POLICE have issued five defect notices, 12 advisory warnings, three infringement notices and caught three drivers under the influence of drugs in a weekend crackdown on road worthiness.

The operation across both days saw police inspect 319 vehicles for road worthiness and test more than 156 drivers for drink and drug driving on the Hume and Barton Highways.

Of those tested, three drivers were identified with the presence of a prescribed drug. Those drivers will be summoned to attend the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.

“With a focus on roadworthiness, we want to ensure that Canberra’s vehicles are safe,” said ACT Road Policing acting inspector Steve Booth.

“This means every driver should ensure their tyres are not bald, their lights and wipers work and their crackled windscreens are replaced.

“We urge Canberrans to have a quick check over their vehicle for any issues. If you are unsure of how to do this, have your car looked over by your local mechanic.”