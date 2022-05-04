News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 14°/15° | Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Police invesitgate Macgregor shooting

POLICE are looking for witnesses to a gunshot that was fired into a house in Macgregor early yesterday (May 3).

About 11.45am, police attended the house in John Holt Street where it was confirmed a single gunshot had been fired into the residence.

No-one was injured and there is no indication that it was a targeted incident or connected to criminal gangs.

Police suspect the shot was fired between midnight and 7am on Tuesday morning, and is encouraging anyone with dash-cam footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

ACT records another covid death
News

ACT records another covid death

ACT Health has today (May 4) reported the death of a woman in her 90s with COVID-19, marking the 54th life lost in Canberra since the start of the pandemic.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews