Police invesitgate Macgregor shooting

POLICE are looking for witnesses to a gunshot that was fired into a house in Macgregor early yesterday (May 3).

About 11.45am, police attended the house in John Holt Street where it was confirmed a single gunshot had been fired into the residence.

No-one was injured and there is no indication that it was a targeted incident or connected to criminal gangs.

Police suspect the shot was fired between midnight and 7am on Tuesday morning, and is encouraging anyone with dash-cam footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers.