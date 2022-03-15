Police issue outdoor safety reminder after two rescues

POLICE have issued a reminder to the ACT community to place a high priority on their own safety outdoors after authorities were called to two recent rescues.

On March 5 police responded to a request for assistance at the One Tree Hill are in Hall, where a mountain bike rider had been injured and needed to be stretchered out.

The mountain-biker, who was one of a group of riders, was able to give emergency services a precise location using an emergency location app on his phone.

On Sunday (March 13) night, police received a call from a disoriented hiker in the Tidbinbilla reserve, Paddys River.

His hike had taken longer than he had anticipated and the man was not wearing clothing suited to the forecast overnight weather conditions. He was also walking unaccompanied, and the difficulty of the search was increased as the man had not informed anyone of his expected location or time of arrival. His mobile phone was not GPS-enabled, and its battery was running low.

Authorities commenced a search on foot for the man, starting at his last known location near Johns Peak. Shortly after midnight the lost person was able to make his way back to the Mountain Creek carpark where the SES and ACT Parks and Conservation ranger were stationed, after following a creek line that led to a road. After being assessed and speaking with police, he was able to drive himself home.

Acting sergeant Andy Craig said the difference between the rescues showed the value of taking a few simple measures.

“For the first one, we knew where the injured cyclist was, and we were able to get accurate information about their condition because they were not alone. This sped up the response considerably,” he said.

“The second incident was made more difficult because the hiker couldn’t tell us where he was in the dark, and nobody knew he was running late.

“A few small steps could have made a large difference. Little things like wearing appropriate clothing, carrying extra food and water, and not going alone are a good start. And having a smartphone or another device that can determine your accurate location can save hours if someone has to find you.”