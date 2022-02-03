Police move in on protesters illegal campsite

POLICE have moved camping equipment and illegally parked vehicles at the Patrick White Lawns where protest rallies against COVID-19 vaccine mandates are continuing.

Local and federal police moved on to the illegal campsite – set up on the lawns behind the National Library – this morning (February 4) removing tents and towing away illegally parked cars.

It comes after the National Capital Authority requested that police enforce legislation prohibiting illegal camping and parking at the Patrick White Lawns on Wednesday (February 2).

Police engaged with protesters on Wednesday requesting them to move their belongings.

The protest rallies – expected to continue into next week – are part of ongoing demonstrations against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.

Three protesters were arrested in the parliamentary triangle earlier this week.

Police have reiterated that “peaceful” protesting in the parliamentary triangle is permitted, however camping and parking without authority is not.