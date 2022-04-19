Police nab speeding Easter drivers

OVER the five day Easter holiday period, police nabbed at least one driver a day travelling more than 45 km/h over the speed limit.

Although ACT Policing were “generally happy” with driver behaviour during the Easter period, officers handed out 160 traffic fines, the majority of which were for speeding.

At least one driver a day – during the five day double demerit period – was detected travelling at more than 45km/h in excess of the speed limit, police say.

While drink-driving and drug-driving offences were down for the Easter period, three drivers involved in collisions were detected with blood alcohol readings more than double the legal limit, police say.

“It is concerning that we are still seeing people who are not just miscalculating some drinks, but are just completely ignoring any sort of concern for any other member of the community and that they drive well and truly intoxicated,” said Officer in Charge of ACT Road Policing, Acting Inspector Nathan Macklin.

Police remind motorists that double demerit points are in effect again in the ACT for the Anzac Day weekend from Friday (April 22) to Monday (April 25).