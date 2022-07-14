Police chase through Queanbeyan streets

A driver took police on an afternoon car chase through suburban streets of Queanbeyan on Tuesday (July 12).

Police say the driver of a gold coloured Holden Commodore, with number plates DD59LH, was involved in a police pursuit around the areas of Donald Road, Canberra Ave, Southbar Road and Old Cooma Road at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident or have dash-cam footage of the chase.