Police raid seizes ‘thousands’ of videos of child abuse material

POLICE have arrested a Palmerston man after seizing what’s believed to be thousands of videos and still images of child abuse material on his computers yesterday (February 24).

Following months of investigation, police raided the 35-year-old’s home and seized two computers and an external hard drive containing the material.

The man has been arrested and charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material and will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court this morning.

Conviction of these charges is punishable by a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years.

The computers and hard drive will be forensically examined and further charges may be laid.