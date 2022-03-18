Police renew calls for help to find missing Shakira

POLICE are again calling for public assistance to find 26-year-old Shakira Eastwood who was last seen in Lyneham on the afternoon of February 26.

Since that date, several people have supplied information information regarding her possible whereabouts, including the possibility that she has been seen in the Gungahlin area, and does not wish to be found.

While understanding it is not an offence to go missing, police and Shakira’s family still hold concerns for her safety, and urge anyone who is in contact with Shakira to advise her to make contact with police to confirm she is safe.

Shakira is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 150cm (4’11”) tall, with long dark brown hair, brown eyes and of medium build. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black top and a short black cotton skirt.

Anyone who has seen Shakira or who may have information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact ACT policing operations on 131 444 with reference number 7046242.