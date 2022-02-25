Report illegal firearms, say police

CANBERRANS are being asked to report to police any information they have about illegal guns in the community.

The call comes as part of phase two of the National Firearms Amnesty which launched today (February 25) and encourages the public to come forward with information if they believe an individual has an illicit weapon.

ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan said this type of information will ensure as many illegal firearms as possible are removed from the community.

“Only last month we were able to conduct a search warrant on a vehicle as a result of information from the community and we discovered an illegally modified firearm and more than 100 rounds of ammunition,” said Deputy Commissioner Gaughan.

“This is the type of outcome we can achieve with community information.”

The National Firearms Amnesty was launched in July 2021 and allows individuals who have unregistered firearms or firearm-related items to surrender them to a police station without penalty.

To date more than 500 firearms and associated items have been handed to police.

Canberrans can make a call or report online any information they have to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, and they can do so anonymously.

Anyone wanting to surrender of firearms or firearm-related items can do so at the ACT Firearms Registry at 86 Vicars Street, Mitchell.