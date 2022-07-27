Police ‘concerned’ for missing teen

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Tyrone Bobadilla, last seen in Kaleen on Thursday (July 21).
Police say he may have travelled to Sydney.
He is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander appearance, with black hair, brown eyes and of medium build.
Anyone with information is urged to call 131 444.
