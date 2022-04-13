Police seek witnesses to hit-and-run of cyclist

POLICE are seeking witnesses to a collision between a car and a cyclist last night (April 12) on Gungahlin Drive.

About 5.30pm police received reports of a collision between a red Holden Barina and a cyclist in the bike lane of the north bound lanes of Gungahlin Drive just past the Caswell Drive on-ramp.

Witnesses have indicated the Barina driver was attempting to overtake other vehicles via the bike lane. The driver failed to stop following the collision.

The rider was transported to Calvary Hospital by ACT Ambulance Service Paramedics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are urging the driver of the Barina to contact police as soon possible.

Motorists travelling along Gungahlin Drive, near the Caswell Drive on-ramp between 5.10pm and 5.40pm who witnessed the event or have dashcam footage of the red Holden Barina are urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333000 referencing 7081558.