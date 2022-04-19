Police seize car after driver caught doing burnouts

A 24-YEAR-OLD Gordon man will face court after his vehicle was seized by police for doing burnouts in Kambah yesterday (April 18).
About 1.15pm yesterday, a police officer witnessed the driver doing a burnout in a modified white Holden Commodore.
The driver was stopped and arrangements were made for the vehicle to be seized and towed from the scene. It will be held for 90 days.
The driver will also face charges relating to driving offences and he will face court at a later date.
