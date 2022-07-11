Police seize weapons, meth and cash at Kaleen home

A WOMAN has been arrested after police located firearms, drugs and other illegal materials at a home in Kaleen yesterday (July 10).

Police executed the search warrant at about 6pm, where they found a replica shotgun, replica shotgun cartridges, live shotgun cartridges, live 0.22 rounds, two conducted energy weapons, two prohibited knives, commercial grade fireworks and modified fireworks.

The unknown nature of the fireworks required bomb technicians to assess the safety of the materials prior to police seizing them.

Police also seized methamphetamine, cash, phones, a pill press and found documents alluding to the sale and trafficking of a prohibited substance.

The 28-year-old woman was on bail including conditions not to have drugs or firearms (real or fake) in her possession.

The woman has been charged with a range of offences including trafficking a controlled drug other than cannabis, possessing prohibited firearms, possessing a drug of dependence, four counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, 2 counts of possessing ammunition, and unauthorised possession of a prohibited dangerous substance.

She is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court today.