Police struggle to solve road death mystery

THREE months after a Queanbeyan man was killed by a vehicle on a major Canberra road, police are still looking for those involved.

Jyle Molloy, 28, was struck by a vehicle along Pialligo Avenue on the evening of February 27.

He had been attending the Red Hot Summer festival in Commonwealth Park and was last seen around 10:45pm in Russell, before being found dead on Pialligo Avenue around 11:05pm.

In their search for those involved, police have released an image of two cars – a white 4WD station wagon and a silver sedan – identified as being on Pialligo Avenue late on the evening of the incident.

Police want to speak to the drivers of the cars, and anyone else who may have information by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.