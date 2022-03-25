News location:

Canberra CityNews

Friday, March 25, 2022

Police warn of more protests this weekend

Anti-vaccine mandate protestors gather at Old Parliament House in February. Photo: Mike Welsh.

ACT police say they are expecting more protests to occur this weekend, with a focus on the City and Parliamentary Triangle areas.

While police don’t expect numbers to match those in the February protests they are warning there could be traffic disruptions tomorrow (March 26) on Northbourne Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue and roads around Parliament House.

Canberrans are being told to prepare for delays and consider alternate routes for their travel.

Members of the public are also being reminded not to report crime on social media. Those who wish to make an official report should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or for police assistance call 131 444.

