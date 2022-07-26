Police warn of ‘mum and dad’ phone scam

POLICE have issued a warning about a new scam circulating on WhatsApp where criminals pretend to be the recipient’s son or daughter.

The “mum and dad” scam usually involves a scammer messaging a parent claiming to be their child and asking for money.

Monaro police are warning Queanbeyan residents to be aware of the scam following at least 325 reports related to the “mum and dad” scam this year.

“Scammers may pose as family and friends to gain instant trust,” a post on the Monaro Police District Facebook page reads.

“If you get an unexpected message from someone claiming they have a new number or new bank account, call them directly on their usual number to confirm.”

Scamwatch has received at least 325 reports related to “mum and dad” scams this year, with Australians losing more than $710,000.

It is expected losses may be even higher, as research shows that only around 13 per cent of people report their losses to Scamwatch.