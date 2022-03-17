Police warn of protestors returning to Canberra

POLICE say they are aware people may be returning to Canberra in the coming weeks to further protest vaccine mandates.

Talk across multiple social media channels appears to confirm the warning. According to a “Convoy to Canberra” Facebook page, protestors will head to Glebe Park this Friday (March 18) to start a “massive protest weekend”.

The Canberra protestors are looking to be part of a “World Wide Rally For Freedom”, with protests around Australian planned for this Saturday.

While police say they support peaceful protest activities, camping outside of a designated site is an offence and campers will be asked to move on. Those who refuse to do so may be subject to fines and/or arrest.

“The ACT has limited camping availability with many sites at or near capacity,” said a police statement.

“People looking to camp in regions surrounding the ACT are reminded to check with local government authorities regarding availability of lawful camping areas.”

Venues Canberra has advised that camping will not be permitted at Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC) during the month of March.