Police warn of protests continuing into weekend

POLICE are warning that anti-vaccine protests in Canberra are expected to continue over the next two days and may cause disruptions to roads, paths, open spaces and public and private offices.

According to police, small disruptions are occurring across the territory – often with protesters traveling in convoy from one location to the next.

Roads near Parliament House may be subject to traffic control measures and people are urged to obey the directions of traffic controllers.

Organised protest activity is also expected on Saturday morning (February 12) affecting Commonwealth Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area if possible as delays and road closures are expected.

Events at Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC) including the Lifeline Book Fair and the Capital Region Farmers Markets are proceeding as planned. Visitors should consider using public transport if possible as parking is currently limited at EPIC.