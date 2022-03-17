Portuguese singing star to play Canberra 

PORTUGUESE singing sensation Miro Freitas will bring his “Best of Me” show to Canberra on April 1 at the Albert Hall.

Eurostar Entertainment’s managing director Joe Teixeira says he is thrilled to be bringing such a talented performer to Canberra as part of what will be a national tour.

“Miro will be the first international star that we have brought out to perform since covid,” says Joe.

“I think after the last couple of years we all want to go out and party with our family and friends. Miro is the perfect performer to bring everyone together on the dance floor with his incredible vocal talent and infectious energy.”

Joe says that Miro is known around the world and has toured across Europe, South Africa, the UK and Canada.

“This will be his third trip to Australia. I’ve had many of his fans ask me when he will be coming here, they are very excited,” he says.

Joining Miro onstage will be local professional dancers from the Kokoloco Dance Studio to add even more fun and vibrancy to what promises to be an energetic and uplifting night of entertainment.

“We want to get our dancing shoes out and while it is a ticketed, seated event, I can tell you that there will be 90 per cent of the audience on the dance floor by the end of the evening,” says Joe.

“I encourage the Canberra community, including those from Portugal, Brazil and other parts of Europe to come out and enjoy this very special event at the historic Albert Hall.

“You will not be disappointed.”

Miro Freitas, “The Best of Me”, Albert Hall, April 1. Tickets cost $30-$39.50. More at eurostarentertainment.com.au and book tickets here.