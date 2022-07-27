Smoke alert from prescribed burn at Pierces Creek

SMOKE may be visible across parts of Canberra today (July 27) as the ACT Parks and Conservation Service conducts a prescribed hazard reduction burn at Pierces Creek.

The prescribed burn at Paddy’s River Reserve and Cotter Bend, to the west of Canberra, is being conducted to reduce fuel loads and minimise the risk of bushfire in the area during summer.

The public is asked not to call triple-zero unless it’s an unattended fire.

The Triple-Zero centre is already being inundated with calls today due to a smoke sighting around Black Mountain due to a private pile burn.