Monday, February 21, 2022

Expect smoke from Kenny burn

ACT Parks and Conservation is advising that, subject to suitable weather conditions, a prescribed burn will be conducted today (February 21) at Kenny.

The 3.5 hectare burn at Nadjung Mada nature reserve in Kenny is being conducted to improve habitat for the striped legless lizard, reduce cover of exotic weeds, improve nutrient profile for the soil and reduce fire risk in the area.

Experienced fire managers will conduct and oversee the burning operation.

Every effort is made to conduct burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible and may be visible across parts of Canberra.

As part of managing the prescribed burn to its conclusion, a buffer zone of up to 20 metres will be created around the complete perimeter of each prescribed burn.

