Prescribed burns at Majura and Franklin may produce smoke

ACT Parks and Conservation has advised that, subject to weather conditions, prescribed burns will be conducted today (March 21) at Majura and Franklin.

The burn at Majura is being conducted at 540 Pialligo Avenue to reduce fire risk and improve the pasture for sowing.

The 1 ha ecological burn at Mulanggari Grassland Nature Reserve (Franklin) is being conducted to enhance the native grassland and reduce weeds.

Fire managers will conduct and oversee the burning operation.

ACT Parks and Conservation say every effort is made to conduct burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible and may be visible across Canberra.

As part of managing the prescribed burn to its conclusion, a buffer zone of up to 20 metres will be created around the complete perimeter of each prescribed burn.