Press Paws and there’s no stopping Donna

DONNA Blundell has worked as a horticulturist since she was 19, and this year provided her an opportunity to expand her focus to the other half of nature, animals.

Donna, 47, from Queanbeyan, is studying in a CIT course in community services and says her class was tasked with undertaking a project to help the community.

Together they found an organisation called Rainbow Paws.

President of Rainbow Paws Natarsha Lawrence says the organisation began in 2016, and its aim is to provide support for pets and their people during hard times.

“The Rainbow Paws program helps the most vulnerable in the community, including those at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness; those entering a refuge and those going into hospital who have no support networks to care for their pets,” says Natarsha.

So, Donna is making toys for the pets and clients of Rainbow Paws.

The toys will be given to clients, or sold to raise funds at the Christmas-in-July event that Rainbow Paws is hosting.

“Pets provide emotional support, stability and unconditional love. We believe they deserve nothing less in return,” says Natarsha.

The Rainbow Paws Program also runs a “Doggy Christmas Party” in December, and shares Christmas hampers, gifts or treats with clients so pets and their owners have something special on Christmas Day.

“I feel that it is helping those people to live a better life, and helping the animals, without directly interfering in their lives,” says Donna.

Donna says making pet toys gives her something fun to do, and it is also her way of relieving stress.

“I make the toys when my son is at swimming, or if I am sitting and waiting for him somewhere, and it is also my wind down at night, something I do after dinner,” says Donna.

Her grandmother gave her the skills to be crafty and quick, and the toys don’t take her very long to make.

Donna has made “too many toys to count” and she often gives spare toys out to other pets she comes across.

She says pets seem to love them, and her four-year-old malamute, Piper, is a prime example.

“Piper is a rescue dog, my last three dogs have all been rescue dogs, I think they are a lot like people in that they have feelings as well, and you don’t want to just dump them,” says Donna.

“She has one of the toys, she loves to hold on to it and shake.”

The toys Donna makes are made from repurposed or donated materials, such as offcuts and cloth.

“The dog pull-toys are made out of stuff from the Green Shed, they were baby blankets and clothes, and I just cut as much as I could out of them,” says Donna.

She says it’s important to her to provide help to the community, and she believes that if people lead by example and do good things, then good things will follow.