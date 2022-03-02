Prison mental health services fail indigenous detainees, says report

MENTAL health services at the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) are “ineffective” for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander detainees.

According to an audit presented today (March 2), auditor-general Michael Harris found a lack of involvement from an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander health officer in the prison’s screening process, meaning detainees were not effectively screened for mental health issues at admission.

While the report found the agreement with Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Services to be useful in guiding the delivery of services, it said Winnunga had not been effectively incorporated into the overarching governance structure.

It also found that screening processes for non-Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander detainees were effective.

Winnunga CEO Julie Tongs said it’s yet another sign of the need for a Royal Commission into what’s happening in the community for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, particularly those caught up in the justice system.

“Why wouldn’t everybody have the same opportunity? That just speaks to me as racism,” said Ms Tongs.

“There’s no policies and procedures, there’s no data. How do they keep getting away with it?”

While the report found the delivery of mental health services to detainees who were considered the highest risk (being under psychiatric or suicide and self-harm ratings) as effective, it said the delivery of mental health services to detainees suffering from less severe mental health conditions was ineffective.

It found the delivery of culturally sensitive mental health treatment to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander detainees “could be improved” by the inclusion of input from an indigenous service provider.

While funded for a total of 16 full-time staff equivalents, ranging from registered nurses to forensic psychologists, the team only has 11.2 current FTEs.

The most significant shortfall occurs in the number of psychologists; only two of the four budgeted positions have been filled as of April, 2021. The two psychology positions that have been filled are the most junior roles.

“You’ve got to ask the question, why can’t they employ psychologists and psychiatrists and mental health nurses in the public system?” said Ms Tongs.

“We have no problem here at Winnunga employing psychiatrists or psychologists. We do mental health care plans for our clients in the AMC, our psychiatrist can do a Microsoft Teams consultation with a client in the AMC, so there’s lots of other ways of being able to do it.”

Nineteen recommendations were listed in the report, covering regular training for custodial officers to provide effective management and support to detainees, strategic planning developed in partnership with Winnunga to provide culturally responsive and sensitive mental health services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander detainees and an improved oversight of services provided in the AMC.

“We need to shine a spotlight on this place, I think if [people] saw what really happened in these places it’d give them a reality check,” said Ms Tongs.

“It doesn’t just happen in the Northern Territory, it actually happens in the Australian Capital Territory.”