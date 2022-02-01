Prisoner sets fire to Canberra jail cell

AN inmate at the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) set fire to their cell on Friday (January 28), an ACT government spokesperson has confirmed.
The “small” fire lit by the detainee in their cell around 3.55pm was extinguished quickly by Corrective Services staff, the spokesperson said.
No one was injured in the incident.
According to the spokesperson, the detainee – who acted alone – has been re-located.
The cell is being assessed for damage.
