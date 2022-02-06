Protest activity likely to cause traffic delays

POLICE are alerting the community to the likelihood of protest activity increasing in the coming days and causing traffic delays across the city.

While the key protest areas are expected in the Parliamentary Triangle and the airport, due to the wide range of protest groups, other areas of Canberra may be targeted, say Police.

They warn that anyone moving across Canberra should allow for extra time due to possible disruptions on roads, in open spaces, at shopping centres and near office buildings.

They are also reminding the wider community not to take the law into their own hands if they see protesters acting illegally.

Anyone with information about illegal behaviour by protesters is advised to report their concerns here.