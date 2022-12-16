Proud school salutes top-scoring students

Brindabella Christian College principal KETURAH JONES says she’s “so proud” of her Year 12 class and their record-breaking ATAR results.

TWO students at Brindabella Christian College scored 99.85 and a third 99.65 in their ATAR results this year.

Of this year’s Year 12, 10 per cent of the students scored an ATAR over 99 per cent, 28 per cent scored over 95, and 31 per cent scored over 90, with several students scoring just below 90 per cent.

Mrs Keturah Jones, principal of Brindabella Christian College said: “We are delighted with this year’s results. These scores are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students, the excellent education from their teachers, and the support and encouragement from their parents.

“We are so proud of all our graduates.”

This year’s graduating cohort included students from non-English speaking backgrounds who arrived in Australia at the start of Year 11 and Year 12. Mrs Jones congratulated them for not only transitioning to a new country and embracing a new language and culture, but also for doing so well in their final Senior Secondary studies.

She said Brindabella Christian College was known for its excellent academic standards, but this year’s results had shown its highest scores ever. “Well done to these young men and women!”, she said.