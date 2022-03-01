Public health alert issued for mosquito-borne virus

ACT Health has warned Canberrans to protect themselves from mosquito bites due to Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) likely circulating in the mozzie population.

The virus has been detected in commercial pig farms at locations in regional NSW, northern Victoria and southern QLD.

While JEV has not been detected in the ACT, it is being advised that residents of Canberra and surrounding areas take action to avoid mosquito bites.

Less than one per cent of people infected with JEV experience symptoms, which typically include fever, joint pain and rash, however, the virus can occasionally cause severe neurological illness with headaches, convulsions and reduced consciousness.

There is no specific treatment for JEV or other mosquito-borne viruses.

ACT Health recommends:

Covering up as much as possible with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and covered footwear when outside

Using an effective insect repellent on exposed skin and reapplying within a few hours. The best mosquito repellents contain Diethyl Toluamide (DEET), Picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Using insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units (indoors) and mosquito coils (outdoors) to clear rooms or repel mosquitoes from an area

Covering all windows, doors, vents and other entrances with insect screens

Removing any water-holding containers outside the house where mosquitoes could breed