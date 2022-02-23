QPRC covid cases jump back into triple digits

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang has recorded 235 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 48 hours as numbers in the Southern NSW Local Health District continue to rise.

There were 262 positive cases of covid detected in southern NSW in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday (February 22), (165 detected by RATs and 97detected by PCR tests).

There are now 2694 active cases of covid throughout the district.

While 16 people in southern NSW remain hospitalised with the virus, today marks the seventh consecutive day of nobody in intensive care.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

23 new cases in the Bega Valley

36 in Eurobodalla

38 in Goulburn Mulwaree

115 in Queanbeyan-Palerang

25 in the Snowy Monaro

6 in the Upper Lachlan

19 in the Yass Valley