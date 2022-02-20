QPRC covid numbers halve in a day

THERE were 134 positive test results (cases) notified in southern NSW today (February 20) – including 113 positive rapid antigen tests and 21 positive PCR tests. This is a big drop on yesterday’s 247 cases.

Queanbeyan-Palerang, in particular, has seen its infection numbers halve since yesterday.

NSW Health also reports that covid hospital numbers remain steady at 15, with no one in intensive care.

Local government area (LGA) breakdown of the 134 new cases:

Bega Valley – 12

Eurobodalla – 18

Goulburn Mulwaree – 24

Queanbeyan Palerang – 47

Snowy Monaro – 17

Upper Lachlan – 3

Yass Valley – 13