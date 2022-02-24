Woman in her 90s dies with covid

NSW Health has reported the death of a woman in her 90s with COVID-19 from the Queanbeyan-Palerang area today (February 24).

It comes as the Southern NSW Local Health District recorded 207 new cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. Of the 207 positive cases, 164 were detected by RATs and 43 detected by PCR tests.

There are 18 people in hospital, with no one in ICU or on a ventilator.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

18 new cases in Bega Valley

49 in Eurobodalla

28 in Goulburn Mulwaree

61 in Queanbeyan Palerang

25 in Snowy Monaro

5 in Upper Lachlan

21 in Yass Valley