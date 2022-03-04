Quartet fires through romance to climate change

“Romantic Misfits & Quartets”, Winther Quartet. At Bicentennial Hall, Queanbeyan, March 4. Reviewed by LEN POWER.

IN a big program entitled “Romantic Misfits & Quartets”, the Winther Quartet included music by Mozart, Fanny Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky as well as a world premiere of a new work by Andrew Howes.

As explained by Kristian Winther during the concert, the three misfits were works not frequently heard or had been overshadowed by other more well-known works.

The first work, Mozart’s “Divertimento in D”, in three movements, was given a crisp and nicely polished performance that brought out the warmth of the second andante movement especially well. The quartet finished with a rousing performance of the third movement.

Australian composer Andrew Howes’ new work “Change” is described as “a reflection on the effects of the changing climate on our landscape”.

This short work was brooding and edgy, indicating uncertainty and doubt as well as concern about climate-change issues. A quiet lull mid-work, signalled by the lone cello, gave a brief respite until the edginess of the first part returned, suggesting that climate change is real and must be dealt with. The quartet gave it an excellent performance full of colour with just the right amount of tension.

Fanny Mendelssohn’s “String Quartet”, although composed in 1834, was not published until 1988. It is considered to be one of the first surviving string quartets written by a woman.

This beautiful work in four movements was given a fine performance by the quartet, especially the third movement entitled “Romanze”.

After the interval, the quartet presented Tchaikovsky’s “Second String Quartet”. Premiered in 1874, Tchaikovsky declared at the time that it was the finest work he had written.

The quartet gave a very good performance of this long work in four movements. The playing of the third movement nicely captured the emotions under the music and the anthem-like finale was also very well played.

Judging by the sustained applause at the end, this concert of mostly lesser known works was clearly enjoyed by the large audience.