Queanbeyan teachers to walk off job

TEACHERS across Queanbeyan and the region’s public schools will go on strike for 24 hours next Wednesday (May 4).

The strike by the NSW Teachers Federation is for improved pay and conditions.

The NSW Teachers Federation has also authorised public school teachers to walk out if NSW government MPs arrive on campus, and banned the implementation of new government policies or initiatives.

Public school teachers are seeking a pay rise of between five and 7.5 per cent, as well as two extra hours of planning time.

“If we don’t pay teachers what they are worth, we won’t get the teachers we need,” said NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos.

As of February, Mr Gavrielatos said there was total of 2383 permanent teacher vacancies across 1251 schools in NSW.

“The Department of Education’s own figures show that there were 36 vacant permanent teaching positions in Queanbeyan’s electorate of Monaro last October.”

A new poll of 10,000 teachers, released this week, found that of the 5220 teachers polled in regional and rural areas of NSW, 73 per cent say their workload is unmanageable and 72 per cent are reconsidering their position due to workload.

Eighty eight per cent of teachers polled say shortages are very significant and 82 per cent say shortages are leading to higher teacher workloads at their school.