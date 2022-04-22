News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today | Friday, April 22, 2022

Queensland man on sex charges

A Sunshine Coast man is facing court charged over the alleged sexual assault of a woman following an evening out at a Canberra nightclub last year.

Police allege the 19-year-old man accompanied a woman to her home in Civic on November 26 after attending a nightclub, and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The man attended City Police Station yesterday (April 21) where he was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

He is due to to appear in the ACT Magistrates court today (22 April).

ACT Policing encourages anyone who experiences sexual violence to contact police.

 

 

