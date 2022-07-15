Rampaging teens collect a police car

A police officer was injured after police used stop sticks to bring a high-speed car chase through Canberra to a halt.

Police say a teenager driver of a Toyota Hilux, and three teenage passengers, crashed head-on into a stationary police car soon after it ran over stop-sticks deployed by police on Majura Avenue, near Dickson this morning (July 15).

The officer inside the car suffered minor injuries, and three of the teenagers – who were not wearing seat belts – were taken to hospital.

Before the collision, police spotted the Hilux travelling at high speeds through Kaleen, and along Ginninderra Drive at speeds of up to 150km/h.

A short pursuit followed, which was abandoned by police.

The previous day, police say a 7/11 petrol station at Kippax was held up at knifepoint by two thirteen and two fourteen-year-old boys who stole petrol.