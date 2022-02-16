RAT school program extended by four weeks

THE ACT government will provide COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests to students and teachers in ACT schools for an additional four weeks.

The extension of the program follows reports of 909 covid cases throughout ACT schools during the second week of the school term.

The announcement has been welcomed by the ACT council of Parents & Citizens Associations.

“Providing the tests to school students gives families additional reassurance,” said council president Alison Elliott.

“Families have been using them in a variety of ways – for reassurance to check kids are negative before heading off to school, but also before mingling with other parts of the community.

“The tests are being used to protect their school community, but also older relatives, the soccer team or dance class.”

Ms Elliott said the widespread provision of the tests through schools to students has also been a “learning experience” for families.

“The school network is a great way to get important information to families. We’ve become familiar with the tests, the instructions, and comfortable and confident in using them,” she said.

“Students themselves are learning to self-identifying when they need to test. It’s a great way to upskill people in a tool which may continue to be important in this pandemic.”