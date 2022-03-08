Rebates on energy efficient upgrades for community clubs

THE ACT government has announced a rebate program today (March 9) to upgrade local community club equipment to more energy efficient products and systems.

The Community Clubs Building Energy Efficiency program will provide eligible clubs with rebates of up to $75,000 on an equal contribution basis, with $5 million allocated to the program in the 2020-21 ACT Budget.

According to the government, the program provides clubs with an assessment of how energy is used and where improvements can be made, as well as a detailed report with advice on which products may be of most benefit to the club in cutting energy use and costs.

Emissions reduction minister Shane Rattenbury said as the ACT continues its journey to being net zero in 2045, it is important that community clubs are “a part of the journey.”

“We know that energy bills are one of the biggest overheads for clubs, so this program will assist clubs to lower their bills by supporting them to install products like rooftop solar and battery storage systems, as well as upgrading inefficient appliances such as air conditioners and hot water systems to energy efficient electric systems,” said Mr Rattenbury.

Sixteen clubs have registered for the program so far.