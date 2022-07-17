Record hospital covid numbers spiral upwards

THE number of covid patients in Canberra hospitals continues to scale record highs despite daily infections slipping under a thousand cases for the first time in a week.

According to today’s (July 17) figures from ACT Health there are 167 people in hospital with COVID-19. This is an 11-case jump on yesterday’s record high of 156.

There are six patients in intensive care and three on ventilators.

Active covid cases sit at 7165 in the ACT following today’s daily number of 956 (508 PCR and 448 RAT), a drop on yesterday’s 1104 infections. This is the first time since July 10 that the daily numbers have fallen below a thousand cases.