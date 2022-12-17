Rego changes for veteran and vintage cars

AFTER nearly five years of negotiation, the ACT government has agreed to changes to the Concessional Registration Scheme (CRS) for vehicles more than 30 years of age.

The Council of ACT Motor Clubs and Transport Canberra have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to allow the introduction of the 60-day usage scheme for veteran, vintage historic and modified vehicles in the ACT.

Describing the changes as a major step forward, council president Roger Amos says the MOU sets out the usage and other requirements and responsibilities of the parties in the new 60-day/Club use scheme. It also includes the new Historic Modified category.

The system will involve the use of a government logbook linked to each vehicle which must be used to identify each journey before starting.

The changes to the existing scheme are expected to be introduced in the first quarter of 2023 with Access Canberra implementing the processes.