Relevant themes for an obsessed world

Theatre / “Utopiate” devised and performed by participants and directors of Rebus Theatre, directed by Sammy Moynihan and Ben Drysdale. At Belconnen Arts Centre, final performance November 12. Reviewed by JOE WOODWARD.

THERE is no doubting the integrity, commitment and skill within Rebus Theatre charged with creating inclusive community expression that aims to stimulate “social change and healing through theatre”. “Utopiate” is one manifestation of its transformative operation.

One wonders if Rebus actually holds the seeds of where theatre is leading in its relationship with society and culture.

“Utopiate” has very relevant themes for a world that is obsessed with easing painful experience by evading or shielding one from its necessary confrontation. It uses satire and playfulness to reduce the empire of painkillers to its absurd playground. Production elements of powerful visual digital art on a giant backdrop and a subtle though highly effective sound track engage the audience while providing the cast with a platform on which to ground their performance.

Sam Floyd, as a character named Thorax Mansion, provides his finely honed performance skills to thread the plot together and to give the work its necessary spine. He engaged the audience providing a link through any notion of a fourth wall.

The cast worked as an ensemble using movement and a sculptural sense to shape a silhouetted existence of us as humans. This was a strength in the work and left implanted images for the audience to ponder.

A theatre reviewer needs to consider “Utopiate” as part of a much larger process of cultural critical and creative processes. It is pointless to be identifying isolated weakness in acting or even moments of strength. There was little real on-stage individual connection or engagement in a traditional acting sense. Instead there was playfulness that seemed to warm the audience’s imagination and appreciation.

Perhaps this is the secret ingredient that could well be part of theatre’s future. It is also not an accident. Rebus has the thinking, the artistic processes and the wider social and cultural understanding to make it happen.