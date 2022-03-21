Report reveals state of Canberra’s waterways

SOME of Canberra’s waterways have “bounced back” after being affected by the black summer bushfires, while others are in decline, a report has found.

The 2021 Catchment Health Indicator Program (CHIP) report showed that of the 229 sites surveyed along the Upper Murrumbidgee catchment in Cooma, Ginninderra, Molonglo, Southern ACT and Yass; 49 were in excellent or good health, 45 were marked as fair, two received a poor result, and none were rated as degraded.

But the report revealed that 18 reaches (sections of water) were showing a decline, half of which were in urban wetlands and waterways, including Lake Tuggeranong and Lake Ginninderra, as well as some smaller wetlands.

The seventh annual report of its kind also found that 2021 was the fifth wettest year on record, causing some rivers to become clearer, with catchments like Hospital and Bogong creeks in Namadgi National Park bouncing back with marked improvements.

“High nutrient levels in the form of nitrate and phosphorus were regularly detected washing off the surrounding suburbs, and waterways adjacent to development sites continued to experience high turbidity,” Minister for Water Shane Rattenbury said.

“This highlights the importance of us all doing our bit in suburbia to improve stormwater by actions such as cleaning up the leaves in our gutters.

“It also shows the value of having more naturalised urban landscapes to treat stormwater before it enters rivers and streams, a function many of our wetlands deliver.”

The report was based on 1779 water quality surveys, 181 waterbug surveys, and 219 riparian condition surveys conducted by more than 200 volunteers.