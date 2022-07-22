Residents complain of ‘awful’ drinking water

RESIDENTS have complained of earthy, and musty smelling drinking water in some Queanbeyan suburbs — but officials say it presents no safety issues.

In a post on Facebook, Icon Water says the odd smell of the water comes from a naturally occurring organic compound called 2-Methylisoborneol, or MIB.

Water officials stress that while “this is not the usual taste” the organic compound does not does not cause the water to be unsafe to drink.

After noticing the unpleasant smelling and tasting water, some residents took the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council’s (QPRC) Facebook page to complain.

One resident says “my water smells like chlorine or mould”, another says “tastes and smells awful” while another resident noted it “tastes like dirt.”

According to Icon Water, customers may notice a “short period” where the water has a different taste or smell. Officials suggest allowing water to stand in a covered container for a short period of time; letting water sit in the fridge, or adding freshly squeezed lemon juice.